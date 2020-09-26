One Man is Shot After an Incident in Fond Du Lac

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A nineteen-year-old man is in serious but stable condition after being shot late last night in Fond Du Lac.

Fond Du Lac Police were called to South Seymour Street and West Division Street near Playmore Park for possible shots fired and two cars seen leaving the area. Officers found evidence a shooting might have happened in the area.

They were called to St. Agnes Hospital for a teenager who was shot related to the incident. He was transferred to Froedert Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Investigators recovered two cars believed to be involved in the incident and are working to identify any other victims or possible suspects.

If you have any information on the case contact Fond Du Lac Police.

