High school football fans happy to see players back on the field

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Just like the start of the school year, the start of the football season for the West De Pere Phantoms was uncertain.

The team took on the Hortonville Polar Bears after their opposing team and West De Pere’s opposing team canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“We were supposed to be in Marshfield tonight, and ended up getting rescheduled here today. So, we’re just really glad to be able to play at all,” said Jenny Wendt, a Hortonville parent.

Only two spectators per player were allowed at Friday’s football season opener, and found ways to make up for the sparse attendance.

“Some parents are bringing in cowbells, we’re going to have the band, so I think that will help a lot, and the dance team is here, so hopefully that will get the parents going,” said Sarah Blount, a West De Pere Parent.

Fans were required to social distance and wear masks, which the Phantoms also did.

“We had a scrimmage last week, and the kids were so proud about how they social distanced and they’re taking a lot of responsibility because this means a lot to them,” said Scott Eggart, activities director for West De Pere High School.

Eggart said these games also mean a lot to the student body, who unfortunately had to find other ways to support the team.

“These events are really about the high school kids and breaks our heart that we can’t have our student body here because they love it, they enjoy it, it’s a great release for them on a Friday night,” said Eggart.

