Coats for Kids campaign kicks off with drive thru event

The annual campaign collects new and gently used coats for those in need
Coats for Kids
Coats for Kids(WBAY)
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fox Valley, Wis. (WBAY) - The annual Coats for Kids campaign sponsored by Fox Communities Credit Union and Papa Murphy’s kicks off Monday throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Organizers teamed up with the Salvation Army on Saturday to host four drive-up events.

“We knew that not having our lobbies open would be a huge impact on this drive, so that’s why this drive-in, drop-off event was created,” said Heather Wessley, community engagement manager, Fox Communities Credit Union.

The annual campaign collects new and gently used coats for those in need.

“As you’re looking for coats to give, make sure you always think of the children first. We always run short and we often need more kids coats all the way from infant all the way to young teens,” said Major David Minks, Commanding Officer for the Fox Cities Salvation Army.

More then 100 coats were collected at the drive-up event at the Fox Cities Stadium on Saturday.

“We’re already finding a bunch of coats, a lot of early birds want to make sure that the campaign is a success,” said Minks.

If you don’t have a used coat to donate or time to buy a new one, there are other ways to give.

“We also take monetary donations, so if you don’t have time to drive to Kohls or wherever to order your jackets, we’re more than happy to take donations. Twenty dollars can buy a new jacket for someone in need,” said Wessley.

Click here for details on the drop-off locations throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

The campaign runs Monday, September 28 through October 30.

