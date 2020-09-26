Advertisement

Cardinals, Brewers split doubleheader amid playoff chase

Milwaukee loses 9-1 in game two of Friday’s doubleheader
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman, right, is congratulated by teammate Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched one-hit ball over six innings, Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to split their pivotal doubleheader. In the opener, Christian Yelich homered and Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter for the Brewers in a 3-0 win. Both teams are among the seven NL clubs still vying for three available postseason spots. Milwaukee is two games behind St. Louis, which opened the day in second place in the NL Central. The top two teams in each division advance to the playoffs.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

