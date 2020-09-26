Advertisement

Breaking Down the Presidential Candidates on the Wisconsin Ballot

All five candidates for president on the Wisconsin ballot
All five candidates for president on the Wisconsin ballot(WBAY)
By Dana Munro
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Wisconsinites gear up for the election there may be some names on the ballot less recognizable than Trump and Biden. Jo Jorgensen, Brian Carroll and Don Blankenship are all options voters have if they don’t want to vote for a major party candidate.

The Jo Jorgensen campaign says the Libertarian candidate stands for smaller government and creating a more efficient, less costly healthcare system to battle COVID-19.

The Brian Carroll campaign says the American Solidarity Party candidate is pro-life and committed to guaranteeing universal health care.

The Don Blankenship campaign says the constitution party candidate opposes American participation in world government, including the United Nations and opposes all bans on guns.

Though the Trump campaign hasn’t laid out a second term agenda yet, the president says he prides himself on enforcing anti-immigration laws, creating jobs and promoting fair and equal trade.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Group seeks to block election grants to 5 Wisconsin cities

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to the lawsuit, Wisconsin Voters Alliance is seeking to ensure “public confidence in the integrity of Wisconsin’s elections.”

Politics

Wisconsin Elections Commission plans for absentee ballot challenges

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Megan Wolfe says elections officials have a lot of practice already with increasing numbers of absentee ballots and litigation.

News

Clerk in Waupaca County village expresses frustration over mail routing changes

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The clerk in one small Waupaca County village expresses concern about a policy now being enforced by the United States Postal Service (USPS)

Politics

VP Pence and Ivanka Trump make push for blue collar workers in Eau Claire stop

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Pence and Trump visited Midwest Manufacturing, a plant that makes steel roofing, siding and doors.

Latest News

News

Appleton to install 7 secure boxes to drop off absentee ballots

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
City officials say the new ballot boxes, the majority being installed at Fire Stations throughout the city, will be available starting Thursday.

Politics

GOP Senate report on Biden son alleges conflict of interest

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson had acknowledged in interviews his goal of making the document public before the election because he expected it would paint an unflattering portrait of Biden.

News

Referendum on November ballot in Winnebago County is raising questions

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
A referendum on the November ballot in Winnebago County is raising a lot of questions.

News

Political expert Charley Jacobs says Supreme Court nomination could impact voter turnout

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Schmidt
A local political expert said President Donald Trump’s plan to announce a Supreme Court Nominee this weekend could change the dynamic of voter turnout.

News

UW-Madison professor sounds off on impact of Supreme Court vacancy ahead of election

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
During the Action 2 News at 4:30 on Monday, we spoke with Dr. Michael Wagner, a professor at UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication, to discuss the impact the now vacant Supreme Court seat may have on the presidential election.

News

One-on-one interview with Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one interview with Action 2 News Monday afternoon.