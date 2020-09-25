Advertisement

Wisconsin Elections Commission plans for absentee ballot challenges

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - In an interview Thursday on Action 2 News at 4:30, Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Megan Wolfe talks about the recent challenge to a judge’s ruling that said absentee ballots can be counted up to 6 days after the election as long as they’re postmarked by Nov. 3.

The WEC is planning for a number of different scenarios, but Wolfe points out they’ve had a lot of practice already with increasing numbers of absentee ballots and litigation.

Wolfe also talks about having the most “decentralized election system” of any state and coordinating the 1,850 cities, towns and villages that count the results.

