WARM & SUNNY, THEN PM STORMS NORTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Much of today will be dry with partly sunny skies. The temperatures will be warm and the wind will be breezy with south to southwest wind gusts up to 25 mph. Then, later this evening scattered thunderstorms develop north of Green Bay. A few storms could be strong, including gusty wind and hail. Overall the severe weather outlook is LOW.

Saturday will be similarly dry during the day, but additional scattered thunderstorms develop Saturday evening into overnight. A a few isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon.

Following the weekend will be a big cool down, making it feel more like fall. Temperatures gradually become cooler as the week wears on. Highs on Monday will bei n the low 60s, but fall to the low 50s by Thursday. There will also be several rain chances throughout the week. And due to the cooler weather may lead to some wet flakes mixing in across the far north Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

FRIDAY: SSW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: SW-S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: A little warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms develop north. A few storms may be strong, including hail and gusty wind. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms develop again. Breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler. Early showers, then dry with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. Mostly cloudy with rain developing. HIGH: 63 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy, and cool with soaking rain showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Chilly, breezy, showers at times. HIGH: 55 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Changeable skies. A passing shower or sprinkle possible. HIGH: 52

