STORM CHANCES, THEN MUCH COOLER

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Two chances for storms: A chance tonight in the FAR NORTH... A better chance Saturday night north of the Fox Cities. Both rounds of storms bring the potential for severe weather including heavy downpours, large hail, gusty winds in excess of 60 mph and possibly a tornado.

Sunday marks the start of a distinct change in our weather as some cooler air starts to arrive. You’ll fully feel the change Monday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s... And the rest of the week will feature chilly 50s for daytime temperatures and occasionally 30s overnight. Some more frost may be possible later in the week. Along with the colder air will come plenty of chances for rain - that includes some steadier or more widespread rains Tuesday and Wednesday.

Obviously an active weather pattern ahead, keep checking back for more updates AND stay informed - especially tonight and Saturday!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

SATURDAY: SW-S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: WSW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms develop north. A few storms may be strong, including hail and gusty wind. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms develop late, or more likely at night. Breezy and warm. HIGH: 77 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Breezy, a bit cooler. Showers return SOUTH. HIGH: 69 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. Mostly cloudy with showers developing. HIGH: 63 LOW: 45

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy, and cool with rain at times. HIGH: 59 LOW: 45

WEDNESDAY: Chilly, breezy, showers at times. HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Changeable skies. A passing shower or sprinkle possible. HIGH: 53 LOW: 35 (FROST IN SPOTS)

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 54

