Michael Thomas ruled out, Davante Adams Doubtful

Packers, Saints announce injury designations for Sunday night’s game
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers defense got a big lift on Friday after the New Orleans Saints officially ruled out star receiver Michael Thomas for Sunday night’s matchup.

Thomas, who had an NFL record 144 receptions last season, injured his ankle in the Saints week one win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Thomas did not practice all week.

That as Packers receiver Davante Adams also did not practice so far this week due to a hamstring injury. He is listed as doubtful to play.

“We will give him the rest of the week to see where he is at. But ultimately, we have to see if he is ready to go. I know he is doing everything in his power to make that happen. But right now I would say he is doubtful,” Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

The Packers listed defensive tackle Kenny Clark as questionable due to a groin injury. Clark missed last Sunday’s 42-21 win against the Detroit Lions but participated in practice on Thursday and Friday.

New to Friday’s injury report, guard Elgton Jenkins (back/rib) and safety Darnell Savage (groin) as questionable. Jenkins did not participate, while Savage was listed as limited.

The Packers play the Saints on Sunday night at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

