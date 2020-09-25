Menasha fire victims identified

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The two people who died after a house fire in Menasha Thursday afternoon are publicly identified as Ronald M. Wolf, 77, and Mary L. Wolf, 68.

As we reported yesterday, the Neenah-Menasha Fire Department responded to the 700-block of Second Street shortly before 2:30 after a call from a neighbor or passerby.

The fire department says they saw smoke coming from the eaves of the single-family home. Firefighters encountered heavy, black smoke when they entered the home.

Inside they found Ronald Wolf’s body and pulled it out. A short time later, Mary Wolf was found inside and crews began life-saving efforts but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Crews had the fire out by 2:45 P.M. The fire marshal was on the scene but the cause of the fire was declared “undetermined.” Investigators found no reason to believe there was any foul play.

