Marinette County creates Fall Colors Driving Tour

Fall Colors Driving Tour in Marinette County
Fall Colors Driving Tour in Marinette County
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some may have already noticed leaves changing with the season. Action 2 News has been checking in occasionally with the Travel Wisconsin fall color report, and most areas are on track for peak sometime in October.

This year, Marinette County is trying a new, socially distanced way for people to enjoy its fall colors.

“Particularly during these COVID times that we’re living in, people are feeling kind of cooped up, haven’t been able to do the things they want to do this summer,” said Marinette County Development and Tourism Director Jennifer Short.

The department is hoping its new Fall Colors Driving Tour can get people out and about.

“Now is the time to get out and enjoy the fall colors, beautiful sunshine, the warm weather, and just see the beauty that’s out there,” said Short.

Short says the 65-mile route will take people to various waterfalls and parks, providing plenty of potential photo opportunities and hiking stops along the way.

The route starts at Dave’s Falls, just off Highway 141 near Amberg. Best colors are anticipated from September 26th to November first.

Marinette Co. Fall Colors Driving Map
Marinette Co. Fall Colors Driving Map(Marinette Co. Development and Tourism)

“It’s something that can be done in a socially distanced manner,” said Short. “People can feel good about getting out and feeling the fresh air.”

She says they have noticed more people getting outside during the pandemic, but there’s something about autumn that’s truly special.

“It’s the fall colors, the smell of the air is just amazing in the fall, the sunshine, the cooler temps,” said Short.

The tour is meant to showcase all of those things in the outdoors of Marinette County.

“I hope that families will come out and make some great memories in the outdoors. I think that’s where a lot of the greatest memories are made,” said Short. “It’s not necessarily around tablets and gaming, it’s around these quality times together that families can get out and enjoy sight-seeing and taking in little day trips or weekend excursions.”

While participating in the self-guided tour is free, a $5 park pass is required for entry. Passes are available at any Marinette County park entrance and are valid for entrance to all county parks on the day of purchase.

For more information head to the department’s website or check out its Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

