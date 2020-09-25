Fox Locks open for an extra weekend

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fox Locks which were open this summer will be open for one more weekend, October 10-11, from 10 A.M. to 6 P.M. It will give boaters a chance to check out fall foliage from the water. There will be no charge for using the locks that weekend.

Emily Matesic and Cami Rapson discuss the reasons for the decision and what a good summer the Fox River Locks Navigational System had.

