Advertisement

Former Green Bay school staffer sentenced in student sex case

Courtney Roznowski appears in court. Sept. 5, 2019 (WBAY Photo)
Courtney Roznowski appears in court. Sept. 5, 2019 (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Green Bay Southwest high school staffer who had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student has been sentenced to jail and probation.

Courtney Roznowski, 32, appeared in Brown County Court Friday for a plea and sentencing hearing.

The judge ordered three years probation and six months in jail with time served and work release.

Conditions of probation include no employment with minors, sobriety, no alcohol, and no contact with anyone under age 18.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states police received a report from Child Protective Services detailing allegations Roznowski had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

An employee at Southwest told police that Roznowski would escort the teen through hallways and was “unusually close with him.” Word had spread through staff regarding an “inappropriate relationship” between Roznowski and the teen.

Roznowski eventually told investigators about a sexual relationship with the teen, according to the complaint. She said she was initially a mentor to the student and they started meeting up near his home. She said that she loved him “in the way I didn’t want to see anything happen to him.”

Roznowski said she was having “extensive personal issues” in her life and had been drinking a lot.

The victim confirmed the two sexual encounters with Roznowski. He said Roznowski told him that he was “special and deserved special things.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Daily coronavirus cases over 2,500; total coronavirus cases passes 110,000

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state identified 2,504 cases, shy of the daily record of 2,533, and added almost 10,000 cases in 5 days.

Crime

Appleton man indicted on child porn charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Casey Welk, 23, is accused of knowingly distributing pornographic images of prepubescent girls, according to the indictment.

News

Audit finds 93 percent of calls to unemployment were blocked or busy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The findings by the State of Wisconsin’s Legislative Audit Bureau found 38.3 million of 41.1 million calls did not reach Department of Workforce Development call centers between March 15 and June 30.

Crime

Rittenhouse attorney to challenge extradition to Wisconsin

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Attorney John Pierce told the judge he intends to challenge extradition by writ of habeas corpus.

Latest News

Back To School

De Pere extends summer meal program into school year

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kristyn Allen
De Pere families can pick up meals daily. It doesn’t matter if the child is school age.

News

WATCH: De Pere extends meal program

Updated: 9 hours ago
How families in De Pere can get free breakfast and lunch.

Sports

Packers' Clark practices Thursday, GB will see fans for first time this season Sunday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
New Orleans is allowing 750 family members to attend Sunday night's showdown

News

Students went to school after testing positive for coronavirus

Updated: 16 hours ago
Health officials say it highlights the importance of parents communicating with schools

Crime

Father charged after 2-year-old son shoots self

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the toddler shot himself in the head with a loaded gun he found in his father’s SUV and is in critical condition.

Coronavirus

De Pere schools moving classes online for 2 weeks

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter to parents says new coronavirus cases Thursday require quarantining “a large number" of students and staff members.