Former Green Bay school staffer sentenced in student sex case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Green Bay Southwest high school staffer who had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student has been sentenced to jail and probation.

Courtney Roznowski, 32, appeared in Brown County Court Friday for a plea and sentencing hearing.

The judge ordered three years probation and six months in jail with time served and work release.

Conditions of probation include no employment with minors, sobriety, no alcohol, and no contact with anyone under age 18.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states police received a report from Child Protective Services detailing allegations Roznowski had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

An employee at Southwest told police that Roznowski would escort the teen through hallways and was “unusually close with him.” Word had spread through staff regarding an “inappropriate relationship” between Roznowski and the teen.

Roznowski eventually told investigators about a sexual relationship with the teen, according to the complaint. She said she was initially a mentor to the student and they started meeting up near his home. She said that she loved him “in the way I didn’t want to see anything happen to him.”

Roznowski said she was having “extensive personal issues” in her life and had been drinking a lot.

The victim confirmed the two sexual encounters with Roznowski. He said Roznowski told him that he was “special and deserved special things.”

