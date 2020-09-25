Advertisement

Father charged after 2-year-old son shoots self

(MGM)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee man is facing criminal charges after police say his 2-year-old son shot himself in the head with a loaded gun he found in his father’s SUV.

A criminal complaint signed Wednesday says the child is hospitalized in critical condition and it’s not yet known whether he will survive.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tommy Smith III is charged with neglecting a child resulting in great bodily harm.

According to the complaint, Smith and his son were waiting in the SUV to pickup Smith’s girlfriend last Saturday in Milwaukee when a gun went off, striking the boy. Smith and his girlfriend took the child to St. Joseph’s Hospital and he was later transferred to Children’s Hospital. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

De Pere schools moving classes online for 2 weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter to parents says new coronavirus cases Thursday require quarantining “a large number" of students and staff members.

Politics

Wisconsin Elections Commission plans for absentee ballot challenges

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Megan Wolfe says elections officials have a lot of practice already with increasing numbers of absentee ballots and litigation.

Space

ASTRO EXTRA: The next manned mission to the moon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Brad Spakowitz walks us through details of the Artemis project and how it differs from the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 70s.

News

Interview: Wisconsin Elections Commission on absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republicans are appealing a ruling that ballots can be counted up to 6 days after the election if postmarked by Nov. 3.

Latest News

News

Discussion: Redirecting mail and ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
A clerk in Waupaca County is concerned the village's mail now goes through Milwaukee

News

Discussion: COVID-19 spread and testing

Updated: 3 hours ago
New information we learned in a conversation with Prevea's president and CEO

News

Waupaca County's vote-by-mail concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
Mail in the village of Scandinavia is now routed through Milwaukee, which takes longer

News

Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts respond to pandemic's challenges

Updated: 3 hours ago
Scout leaders see new opportunities with outdoor activities and a chance for kids to see friends

News

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations 2nd-highest on record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Case numbers increased in every county in Wisconsin. Almost 2,400 new cases were identified.

News

Coronavirus in Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Evers talked about extending the facemask mandate and said the state Supreme Court ruling limited how the state can respond to the virus's spread