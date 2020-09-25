Advertisement

Dems, GOP modernize early voting push with digital toolkits

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -With less than 40 days until election night, the major political parties are stepping up voter outreach. Both Republicans and Democrats are now offering online resources to help voters cast their ballots.

“This is the most important election of our lifetime and we want to make sure voters are armed with information,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

Iwillvote.com is a recently revamped online portal created by the Democratic National Committee. On the website, you can find out important dates, register to vote, and request or track your ballot. Perez says the digital toolkit will also provide information on polling locations tailored to your personal address.

“We want to make sure that voters have choice,” said Perez.

Just as Democrats stress they are not necessarily encouraging mail-in voting, Republicans say they aren’t discouraging it, despite President Trump’s allegations that mail-in voting will lead to massive voter fraud.

“What we are against, obviously, is the universal mail in voting,” said Hogan Gidley Trump Campaign National Press Secretary

Gidley says Republicans have largely restarted face-to-face campaigning. They, too, are targeting voters through an informative website. Vote.Gop, created by the RNC, is largely the same as the DNC’s site, although it has a slightly more apparent partisan focus.

“It’s vital that people understand the rules of how to vote early,” said Gidley. “We are making sure if they log on, they have the information.”

Party leaders expect record numbers for early and mail-in voting across the country this November.

