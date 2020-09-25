De Pere schools moving classes online for 2 weeks

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere public school district is canceling some classes on Friday as all of its schools prepare for online learning for two weeks.

A letter to parents in the Unified School District of De Pere says the new cases of coronavirus reported Thursday require quarantining “a large number" of students and staff members. It also cites the virus spreading in the community and Brown County and the stress on local hospitals from the number of hospitalizations.

Classes are canceled Friday for the middle and high school. Their online classes begin next Monday, Sept. 28.

Elementary schools and Foxview Intermediate still have in-person classes Friday, which is a scheduled half-day for parent-teacher conference. Classes are canceled Monday and virtual learning begins Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The district plans to get back to the regular routine on Monday, Oct. 12, with the elementary and intermediate students back in the classroom and the middle and high school resume blended learning.

The letter says the target date may change depending on factors such as the spread of the virus and hospitalizations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a total 8,221 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Brown County -- 1,208 more cases than one week ago.

The school district says parents of children who might have had close contact with an infected person are being notified separately.

Like many other schools and districts that have moved from in-person to online learning, Superintendent Ben Villarruel asks families to do their part slowing the spread of the virus by wearing a face covering, avoiding large groups, maintaining a social distance and staying home when sick.

“Community spread of the virus affects our ability to provide in-person instruction at our schools. We ask that your family take the necessary precautions to help in mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” Villarruel wrote.

