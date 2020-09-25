Advertisement

De Pere schools moving classes online for 2 weeks

De Pere school desks chairs on table
De Pere school desks chairs on table(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere public school district is canceling some classes on Friday as all of its schools prepare for online learning for two weeks.

A letter to parents in the Unified School District of De Pere says the new cases of coronavirus reported Thursday require quarantining “a large number" of students and staff members. It also cites the virus spreading in the community and Brown County and the stress on local hospitals from the number of hospitalizations.

Classes are canceled Friday for the middle and high school. Their online classes begin next Monday, Sept. 28.

Elementary schools and Foxview Intermediate still have in-person classes Friday, which is a scheduled half-day for parent-teacher conference. Classes are canceled Monday and virtual learning begins Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The district plans to get back to the regular routine on Monday, Oct. 12, with the elementary and intermediate students back in the classroom and the middle and high school resume blended learning.

The letter says the target date may change depending on factors such as the spread of the virus and hospitalizations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a total 8,221 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Brown County -- 1,208 more cases than one week ago.

The school district says parents of children who might have had close contact with an infected person are being notified separately.

Like many other schools and districts that have moved from in-person to online learning, Superintendent Ben Villarruel asks families to do their part slowing the spread of the virus by wearing a face covering, avoiding large groups, maintaining a social distance and staying home when sick.

“Community spread of the virus affects our ability to provide in-person instruction at our schools. We ask that your family take the necessary precautions to help in mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” Villarruel wrote.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Transparency called for in Breonna Taylor investigation

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Transparency called for in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

National

Misreported Deaths: Government count of nursing home COVID-19 cases still inaccurate despite criticism

Updated: 23 minutes ago
For three months, InvestigateTV has tracked federal government data on nursing home COVID-19 cases and deaths. For three months, those numbers have been wrong.

National

Misreported Deaths

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
Family members of nursing home residents, lawmakers and the AARP are calling on the CDC and Medicare/Medicaid agencies to report correct COVID-19 case and death data.

News

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations 2nd-highest on record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Case numbers increased in every county in Wisconsin. Almost 2,400 new cases were identified.

Latest News

News

Dr. Rai talks rapid testing availability, lab capacity, waiting for appointments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Dr. Ashok Rai says more people need to be tested than are actually getting a test right now. We ask him about lab capacity, why it's sometimes hard to get a testing appointment quickly and how soon rapid tests will be available.

Coronavirus

Ascension stopping in-person visits in Fox Valley hospitals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Visitations at the St. Elizabeth Campus in Appleton, Mercy Campus in Oshkosh and Calumet Hospital in Chilton won’t be allowed starting Monday

National Politics

Democrats to redraft virus relief in bid to jump-start talks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are going back to the drawing board on a huge virus relief bill.

National Politics

Trump pays respects, won't commit to power transfer

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
President Trump honored Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the politics of filling her seat play out.

News

NEW Lutheran goes virtual after two students positive for coronavirus went to school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The school's executive director blamed it on a misunderstanding by the family.

Coronavirus

Fraud, backlogs disrupt US unemployment benefit payments

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and MARYCLAIRE DALE
The biggest threat is posed by sophisticated international fraud rings that often use stolen identities to apply for benefits, filling out the forms with a wealth of accurate information that enables their applications to “sail through the system.”