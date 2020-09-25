Advertisement

De Pere mayor tests positive for COVID-19

City of De Pere Mayor James Boyd signs his oath of office while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in this photo from May 2020.
City of De Pere Mayor James Boyd signs his oath of office while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask in this photo from May 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere Mayor James Boyd says he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I do not feel well, but I am resting and isolating myself,” Boyd wrote in an open letter to the community.

Boyd says he and his family went for testing at the urging of the city’s health director after Boyd developed a cough and felt severe fatigue. He initially blamed it on allergies.

Boyd said he was following the recommendations for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

He does not say where he believes he contracted the virus but wrote about the increasing number of coronavirus cases in De Pere. “I urge you to not become complacent or take anything for granted. I hope by sharing this personal news, if you are experiencing even the mildest symptoms, you will consider testing. Please do your best to watch out for the safety and well-being of yourself and your neighbors.”

