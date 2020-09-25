De Pere extends summer meal program into school year

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Unified School District of De Pere has extended a summer meal program into the school year. The program provides free breakfast and lunch to all children in the district.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the summer lunch program. It extended funding to continue through the end of the year, at the least.

De Pere families can pick up meals daily. It doesn’t matter if the child is school age.

“This program allows us to serve families from zero to 18. So a couple of years ago during the summertime, we had a family wanting formula. We don’t necessarily have formula, but if a family needs baby food we will go out and get that and have it ready,” says Dawn Foeller, Director of Business Services.

The district is doing bulk pick up events on Wednesday evenings. It allows people to pick up five days worth of food at one time. This week, nearly 100 students received a bulk package.

Organizers recommend ordering meals ahead of time so the food service staff can make sure they have enough food.

CLICK HERE to order ahead, see menus, schedules and locations for food pick up.

The district recently switched to virtual learning due to COVID-19.

