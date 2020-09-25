Advertisement

Daily coronavirus cases over 2,500; total coronavirus cases passes 110,000

The state received more than 15,000 tests, the most since early August
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin added almost 10,000 coronavirus cases in five days as it reported 2,504 positive tests on Friday, bringing the state’s total to 110,828 people testing positive for the coronavirus. That’s 13,579 more cases than seven days ago.

The state received 15,079 test results -- the most since August 6 -- which helped to lower the positive rate to 16.61% from Thursday’s 18.01% but higher than the 13% rate on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wisconsin has added an average 1,936 cases per day for the past 7 days. Despite the new cases being the 2nd highest daily total on record, the 7-day average is down from yesterday’s average of 1,940. It’s the first decline in the 7-day average since September 11. However, the 14-day average is still rising, up to 1,756 cases per day, since it still includes all of the days with more than 2,000 test results.

The death toll rose by 9 to 1,274. The death rate from known cases declined to 1.15%.

Sixty-five more patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, for a total 6,962 coronavirus patients being hospitalized in Wisconsin at some point. Wisconsin’s 7-day average is 56 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Thursday 528 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment -- 19 more than Wednesday and 181 more than last week, taking deaths and hospital discharges into account -- with 151 in intensive care -- 11 more than Wednesday and 48 more than a week ago.

There are more than 17,000 active cases (17,170), increasing that metric to 15.5% of all coronavirus cases since February 5. There were 92,366 people (83.4%) medically cleared or passed 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms.

The latest report on hospital readiness available at the time of this writing, from Thursday afternoon, said 20% of licensed medical beds in the state are available. In the 7-county Northeast Region, there were 81 COVID-19 patients (23 in ICU) and 27% of beds were open. The 8-county Fox Valley Region had 83 patients (11 in ICU) and 13% of beds available.

Dr. Rai expressed concern Thursday on Action 2 News This Morning about the number of people being hospitalized. “We have many more in the hospital now than we did in the outbreak of the spring, the first time that we had gotten really bad. Now it’s much worse,” he said. He noted hospitals still need to provide care for others, “from somebody having a stroke to a heart attack to breaking their hip or needing knee surgery.”

The percentage of hospitalizations from all known coronavirus cases declined to 6.4% -- a metric we’ve seen steadily go down. The sharp increase in cases and steady decline in the death toll can be attributed to better treatments but even more to the virus spreading among young adults. They’re less likely to suffer the serious symptoms of the coronavirus that require hospitalization -- in fact, may show no symptoms at all -- but can still spread the virus to others and to vulnerable populations.

Age groupTotal casesTotal deathsTotal cases
7 days ago		Total deaths
7 days ago
0-103,54703,0180
10-1914,250011,5720
20-2928,476924,3649
30-3916,8131714,70315
40-4914,5973812,67036
50-5915,0438512,83384
60-699,7552108,292204
70-795,0443294,316314
80-892,4433662,133351
90%860220795218

Earlier this week, Gov. Tony Evers extended the face mask order and declared a new public health emergency. Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin.

[CLICK HERE to find a community testing site]

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. Going beyond reiterating best practices like social distancing and wearing masks, the tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

Friday’s county case numbers will be added shortly.

*The State of Michigan says it will only report county case numbers Monday-Saturday. State health officials say weekend data are often erratic and generally lower than other days due to reduced testing and lab staffing.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever of 100.4 or higher
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

  • The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.
  • To help prevent the spread of the virus:
  • Stay at least six feet away from other people
  • Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick
  • Stay at home as much as possible
  • Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments
  • Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care
  • Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

