Crivitz schools move to virtual classes for 2 weeks

Empty classroom
Empty classroom(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY) - Crivitz public schools are switching to virtual classes for the next two weeks, starting Monday, Sept. 28.

Superintendent Patrick Mans says there aren’t enough staff members to continue in-person classes right now because of COVID-19 cases among the district’s staff, and the required quarantining for people who might have had close contact with them.

Mans says the district plans to resume in-person classes on Monday, October 12.

Parents and students will receive further information from the school district and teachers.

Mans thanked parents for their understanding and patience in “this unprecedented and challenging time.”

