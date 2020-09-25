Advertisement

Brown County health leaders ‘alarmed’ by number of positive COVID-19 cases

Nearly 8,000 positive cases of the virus have been reported with 61 deaths.
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in months, Brown County Public Health gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and what is happening locally.

“We are alarmed by the rising number of cases,” said Anna Destree, Brown County Public Health Officer.

“This is serious. It’s putting stress on the health care systems,” said Chris Woleske, Bellin Health President and CEO.

As of Friday, the four health care systems report a total of 71 patients hospitalized with the virus shattering the previous record set in late spring with 47 patients hospitalized at one time.

“Our emergency department has experienced unprecedented surges of patients last Friday and more recently this week when the need was so great that we had to hold patients on gurneys in the hallways to provide necessary care to them," said Woleske.

Woleske adds that three-quarters of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds at Bellin Hospital and two-thirds of Medical Unit beds are filled by patients battling COVID-19. Additionally, approximately 150 employees are out on quarantine largely because of community exposure.

“We are not in the position where I’d say the virus is overwhelming us, but we are definitely on the verge if we can’t change local behavior,” Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO.

That is achieved by practicing the same guidelines that have been repeated since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Make sure to wear your masks when you’re out in public, social distance, and wash your hands,” said Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive.

“We know among some in the public there is skepticism, but you can no longer ignore the numbers," said Destree. "We need people to recommit to doing the right thing to stop the spread.”

“We’re tired of it, too,” said Woleske. “We all want to go back to how it was, but the reality is we can’t do it just yet.”

Destree says there has been mixed compliance with guidelines in the community. Many businesses and public buildings are taking them seriously, but more people choose not to follow them at private events and gatherings.

Although there are systems in place allowing for citations to be given to people who repeatedly ignore those guidelines, Destree emphasizes Brown County Public Health is focused on education and guidance with most businesses wanted to work with health officials. So far, no citations have been given.

“We can reverse this trend. I absolutely believe that,” said Woleski.

“If we do our part, we can win this,” said Streckenbach.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ashwaubenon moving to remote learning Oct. 1, citing COVID-19 spread in the community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The superintendent cited the spread of COVID-19 in the community and burdens on hospitals.

News

Daily coronavirus cases over 2,500; total coronavirus cases passes 110,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state identified 2,504 cases, shy of the daily record of 2,533, and added almost 10,000 cases in 5 days.

Coronavirus

De Pere mayor tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Mayor James Boyd said he was following the recommendations for wearing a face mask and social distancing.

Coronavirus

Howard-Suamico schools switching to virtual learning due to COVID-19 spread

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The district announced Friday that all Howard-Suamico schools and 4K programs will make the transition.

Latest News

Coronavirus

De Pere schools moving classes online for 2 weeks

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A letter to parents says new coronavirus cases Thursday require quarantining “a large number" of students and staff members.

News

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations 2nd-highest on record

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Case numbers increased in every county in Wisconsin. Almost 2,400 new cases were identified.

News

Dr. Rai talks rapid testing availability, lab capacity, waiting for appointments

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Dr. Ashok Rai says more people need to be tested than are actually getting a test right now. We ask him about lab capacity, why it's sometimes hard to get a testing appointment quickly and how soon rapid tests will be available.

Coronavirus

Ascension stopping in-person visits in Fox Valley hospitals

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Visitations at the St. Elizabeth Campus in Appleton, Mercy Campus in Oshkosh and Calumet Hospital in Chilton won’t be allowed starting Monday

News

NEW Lutheran goes virtual after two students positive for coronavirus went to school

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The school's executive director blamed it on a misunderstanding by the family.

Coronavirus

“Willful negligence”: Dr. Rai says high risk activities leading to dire COVID-19 situation

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:07 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai says people are being willfully negligent with their behavior and putting others at risk of contracting COVID-19.