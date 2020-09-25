Advertisement

Brewers’ Burnes goes on IL with strained left oblique

Milwaukee Cy Young candidate goes on injured list
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes has been placed on the injured list with a strained left oblique. The move likely ends Burnes' breakthrough season. Manager Craig Counsell says Burnes would be unavailable for the first round and would be doubtful for the second round if the Brewers make the playoffs. The Brewers are outside of playoff position but haven’t been eliminated from contention yet heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Burnes is 4-1 with a 2.11 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

High School Football Livestreams Schedule (LIST)

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Full list of high school football livestreams for September 25.

Sports

Michael Thomas ruled out, Davante Adams Doubtful

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Packers, Saints announce injury designations for Sunday night’s game

Sports

Packers' Clark practices Thursday, GB will see fans for first time this season Sunday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Dave Schroeder
New Orleans is allowing 750 family members to attend Sunday night's showdown

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 forces high school football cancellations

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
Notre Dame Academy has been forced to cancel its first 2 games

Football

WIAA Deputy Director discusses guidelines, safety for upcoming high school football season

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
High school football begins this Friday, and Action 2 News spoke with Wade Labecki, the Deputy Director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) on Wednesday regarding the guidelines and the reasons they think it’s safe to play this year.

Sports

Packers prepare for strong Brees

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
Packers believe reports of Drew Brees' demise are very premature.

News

Organizers cancel Donald Driver Charity Softball doubleheader

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Any fans who would like to donate this year’s ticket money to the Donald Driver Foundation may do so, or ask for a refund for the full ticket price.

Sports

Cover 2 On the Clock: Packers look good in home opener win

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The Green Bay Packers are 2-0 after a decisive win against the Detroit Lions Sunday.

News

On the Clock: Home Opener Edition

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT
|
Our panel discusses the Packers' win and whether they can run the table in the division