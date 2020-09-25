Audit finds 93 percent of calls to unemployment were blocked or busy

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A newly released audit shows 93 percent of telephone calls to the state’s Unemployment Insurance call centers were blocked or received busy signals between March 15 and June 30.

Millions of people were filing for unemployment during this time due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order was put into place March 25 and limited the operation of “non-essential” businesses. In March, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act) allowed people to collect an additional $600 per week.

A majority of Wisconsin unemployment claims were filed online. Numbers show 93.4 percent of initial claims were filed online between April 26 and August 22. The remaining 6.6 percent were filed with call centers. This audit looks at the DWD’s three call centers.

The findings by the State of Wisconsin’s Legislative Audit Bureau found 38.3 million of 41.1 million calls did not reach Department of Workforce Development call centers between March 15 and June 30.

The audit found 6.2 percent of calls “were abandoned by individuals before speaking with the call centers.”

The audit states 0.5 percent of calls were answered.

CLICK HERE to view the full audit.

“If all call center staff were busy, some individuals who telephoned were placed on hold in queues, which DWD typically limited in size in order to prevent individuals from waiting for extended periods of time. Individuals could request to be called back when they reached the front of the queues, rather than remaining on hold. If individuals placed on hold hung up before speaking with call center staff, DWD considered these telephone calls to have been abandoned. If more telephone calls were received than the number of available spots in a queue, those calls were blocked, and the individuals were instructed to telephone again later. If more telephone calls were received than a given call center’s telephone system could register, individuals received a busy signal. DWD does not define telephone calls that resulted in busy signals to have been blocked. However, in our analysis we combined the telephone calls that were blocked and the telephone calls that resulted in busy signals because the individuals were unable to reach the call centers.”

Between March and June, people waited on hold an average of 52.2 minutes before speaking with someone at a call center.

Calls peaked on April 12 when 5,781,621 calls were placed to DWD call centers.

On March 31, the Department of Workforce Development had 90 people staffing call centers. That number grew to 188 by July 31.

Between March 15 and July 31, DWD spend $9.3 million at the program’s three call centers.

“Over time, DWD increased the number of hours per week that the program’s call centers were available to help individuals to file claims,” reads the audit.

DWD required one call center to have at least 500 full time staffers when it started answering calls on May 20. However, that quota was not reached until the week of July 19.

For comparison, between March 2019 and June 2019, Wisconsin residents filed about 4,700 unemployment claims each week. During that time, 88,552 calls were placed to Wisconsin’s call center. No calls were blocked during that time.

On Sept. 18, Gov. Tony Evers asked for the resignation of DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman.

“People across our state are struggling to make ends meet, and it is unacceptable that Wisconsinites continue to wait for the support they need during these challenging times,” said Gov. Evers. “It is clear that our unemployment system has faced historic levels of claims these past few months, hindered in part by antiquated technology we inherited, and processes designed by Republicans to make it harder for folks to get these benefits.”

The Legislative Audit Committee recommends DWD include in weekly reports to the Joint Legislative Audit Committee the total number of calls to UI program centers that resulted in people being unable to reach the call centers.

The Legislative Audit Bureau performs oversight of state government “and its promotion of efficient and effective state operations by providing nonpartisan, independent, accurate, and timely audits and evaluations of public finances and the management of public programs.”

State Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette) says Gov. Evers should have “listened to suggestions to extend call center hours and utilize the National Guard.”

Further proof that @GovEvers should have listened to suggestions to extend call center hours and utilize the national guard. Instead he referred to suggestions as a “political stunt.” Did he know the call center was this bad while refusing to listen to suggestions? https://t.co/AN1OcZOpGr — John Nygren (@rep89) September 25, 2020

