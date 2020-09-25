Advertisement

Ashwaubenon moving to remote learning Oct. 1, citing COVID-19 spread in the community

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Ashwaubenon school district informed families it’s moving to remote learning for at least two weeks. Superintendent Kurt Weyers says the difficult decision was made based on “the significant community spread of COVID-19, local hospitals being burdened by critical numbers of hospitalizations, and the overall safety of our students, staff and community members" and other factors.

The school district will go to virtual learning on Thursday, Oct. 1, and won’t return to the classroom before Monday, Oct. 19.

Monday was already a scheduled day off for students. Elementary students will report to school on Tuesday, Sept. 29, along with middle and high school students in the “green” hybrid learning group.

Students will get another day off on Wednesday while teachers and other staff prepare for the start of virtual classes. Details will be sent to parents and students by their principal.

The school district will consult with local health officials to decide whether remote learning should be extended beyond October 19.

