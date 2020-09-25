Advertisement

Appleton man indicted on child porn charges

Casey Welk
Casey Welk(Outagamie County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal grand jury has indicted an Appleton man on two counts of distributing child pornography.

Casey Welk, 23, is accused of knowingly distributing pornographic images of prepubescent girls, according to the indictment.

This happened in Dec. 2019.

Welk was initially charged in Outagamie County, but the case was handed over to federal prosecutors because Welk used “a means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce.”

Welk was arraigned Sept. 24 before the federal district court in Green Bay.

Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison. The maximum sentence is 20 years.

The case was investigated by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office. It’s part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide program to combat child exploitation.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

