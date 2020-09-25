Advertisement

All-female fire rescue team makes history

Breaking barriers
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WPBF) – Five female firefighters in South Florida are making history.

For the first time ever, the all-women crew was called to serve as a team.

“It’s the first time we had in our department a female as a captain, a driver, a firefighter, rescue lieutenant and a medic,” said Rescue Lt. Krystyna Heiser Krakowski with Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue.

The department’s been around since 1963.

“There was more laughs and jokes, unfortunately at the men’s expense, because we were running the show,” she said.

All jokes aside, the men said it was a momentous occasion for them, too.

“That day the stars aligned, and it happened to be the day that Justice Ruth Ginsburg passed away as well, so it made the event even more special,” Deputy Chief James Ippolito said.

The women have a message for the next generation of female firefighters.

“We can do anything. We are capable of anything,” Heiser Krakowski said. “Don’t let anything stop you.”

Copyright 2020 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brown County public health officials alarmed

Updated: moments ago
Brown County continues to see daily triple-digit increases

News

COVID-19 survivor shares message: Don't wait to get tested

Updated: 11 minutes ago
He says he rationalized his symptoms and things got much worse

News

Benefit for deputy with cancer

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Brown County sheriff's deputy Jordan Hooper, 28, noticed a pain in his shoulder getting worse

News

A high school football opener like no other

Updated: 21 minutes ago
High school football starts Friday night -- but some games already canceled.

National

Trump expected to announce conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans are expecting President Donald Trump to announce Saturday that he is nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as he aims to put a historic stamp on the high court just weeks before the election.

Latest News

National Politics

Former congressman Ron Paul hospitalized, says he’s OK

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
The 85-year-old former Texas congressman, who ran for president three times, posted a picture on Facebook showing him smiling in a hospital gown and giving a thumbs-up.

News

COVID-19 spreads in Brown County

Updated: 1 hour ago
"You can no longer ignore the numbers. We need people to re-commit to doing the right thing," the public health officer says.

Health

Brown County health leaders ‘alarmed’ by number of positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
For the first time in months, Brown County Public Health gives an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and what is happening locally.

News

Benefit planned for Brown County deputy battling cancer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
A Brown County Sheriff's deputy was diagnosed with bone cancer late last year. He's undergone months of treatment, surgery and chemo. As he recovers, friends and family are coming together to raise money and show his family the community has their backs.

News

Marinette County promotes fall colors tour

Updated: 1 hours ago
A driving tour ensures social distancing