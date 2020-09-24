Advertisement

WIAA Deputy Director discusses guidelines, safety for upcoming high school football season

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - High school football begins this Friday, and Action 2 News spoke with Wade Labecki, the Deputy Director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) on Wednesday regarding the guidelines and the reasons they think it’s safe to play this year.

There has been a lot of debate and discussion on pushing forward with the season, and some districts are playing this fall, while others have alternatively chosen to play in the spring.

RELATED: Green Bay, Appleton schools moving fall sports to spring

Last month, the WIAA, which governs high school sports in Wisconsin, unanimously approved a shorter football season to start March 8, and said student athletes could play in fall and spring sports simultaneously.

RELATED: WIAA signs off on pandemic overhaul for high school sports

During the interview, Action 2 News asked if there were any doubts on if there were any doubts on getting to opening week, and also inquired about the options given to districts across the state regarding extracurricular activities such as athletics, and how those options were important for each district administrator.

You can watch the full interview above.

