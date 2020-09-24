Advertisement

VP Pence and Ivanka Trump make push for blue collar workers in Eau Claire stop

Pence in Eau Claire
Pence in Eau Claire
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WBAY) - Vice President Mike Pence and White House adviser Ivanka Trump toured a manufacturing plant in Eau Claire Thursday as election day grows closer.

Pence and Trump visited Midwest Manufacturing, a plant that makes steel roofing, siding and doors.

Pence and Ivanka Trump visit Eau Claire

FIRST ALERT: Vice President Mike Pence and White House adviser Ivanka Trump are visiting Eau Claire.

Posted by WBAY TV-2 on Thursday, September 24, 2020

Pence boasted of nearly 500,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs created during the first years of the Donald Trump presidency. Labor statistics show the U.S. added 487,000 manufacturing positions during that time.

Manufacturing took a hit in April during the COVID-19 outbreak, losing about 1.3 million positions. The sector has rebounded since April, but not to pre-pandemic levels.

“I leave here with confidence that the best days for manufacturing, the best days for our economy are yet to come,” Pence told workers in Eau Claire.

There are 40 days until the Nov. 3 Presidential Election. Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are fighting for Wisconsin, viewed as an important piece of the victory puzzle on election day. Each campaign has been attempting to appeal to blue collar workers at factories and manufacturing plants.

The Biden campaign released this statement on Pence’s visit to Eau Claire:

“This week, Wisconsin passed the grim milestone of 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases — and there’s no end in sight. Infection rates are skyrocketing, tens of thousands of workers have lost their jobs while tens of thousands more have dropped out of the labor force completely, small businesses have permanently closed, parents are anxious about sending their kids back to school — all because President Trump and Vice President Pence still have no plan to get the virus under control. And in the midst of it all, this administration is in court trying to rip health insurance away from tens of millions of Americans and eliminate protections for those with pre-existing conditions."

Kate Bedingfield, Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director

Biden visited workers at the Wisconsin Aluminum Factory in Manitowoc Monday. He also criticized the president’s response to COVID-19 and how it has impacted the economy. CLICK HERE for Action 2 News coverage of the Biden event.

A majority of polls show Biden with an advantage over Trump in Wisconsin. An ABC News/Washington Post Poll from mid-September gives Biden a 52-46 lead over Trump in Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE for FiveThirtyEight’s polling data.

Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is expected to visit Wisconsin on Monday, Sept. 28. No details have been released.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appleton to install 7 secure boxes to drop off absentee ballots

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
City officials say the new ballot boxes, the majority being installed at Fire Stations throughout the city, will be available starting Thursday.

Politics

GOP Senate report on Biden son alleges conflict of interest

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:17 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press and ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson had acknowledged in interviews his goal of making the document public before the election because he expected it would paint an unflattering portrait of Biden.

News

Referendum on November ballot in Winnebago County is raising questions

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
A referendum on the November ballot in Winnebago County is raising a lot of questions.

News

Political expert Charley Jacobs says Supreme Court nomination could impact voter turnout

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Schmidt
A local political expert said President Donald Trump’s plan to announce a Supreme Court Nominee this weekend could change the dynamic of voter turnout.

Latest News

News

UW-Madison professor sounds off on impact of Supreme Court vacancy ahead of election

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:19 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
During the Action 2 News at 4:30 on Monday, we spoke with Dr. Michael Wagner, a professor at UW-Madison’s School of Journalism and Mass Communication, to discuss the impact the now vacant Supreme Court seat may have on the presidential election.

News

One-on-one interview with Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 8:39 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one interview with Action 2 News Monday afternoon.

Politics

Joe Biden discusses COVID-19′s toll in Manitowoc

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden flew into Austin Straubel International Airport Monday afternoon on his way to Manitowoc to deliver a speech about President Trump’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer at 87

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Ginsburg died at her Washington, DC, home surrounded by her family, a statement from the U.S. Supreme Court said.

News

Where WI senators stood on SCOTUS appointment ahead of 2016 election

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene and Tajma Hall
This SCOTUS appointment has parallels to President Barack Obama’s appointment of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016, also an election year.

News

Fond du Lac County Democrats and Republicans team up

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
Fond du Lac County Republicans and Democrats are putting up a unified front against the theft and vandalism of campaign signs.