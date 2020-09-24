VP Pence and Ivanka Trump make push for blue collar workers in Eau Claire stop

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WBAY) - Vice President Mike Pence and White House adviser Ivanka Trump toured a manufacturing plant in Eau Claire Thursday as election day grows closer.

Pence and Trump visited Midwest Manufacturing, a plant that makes steel roofing, siding and doors.

Pence boasted of nearly 500,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs created during the first years of the Donald Trump presidency. Labor statistics show the U.S. added 487,000 manufacturing positions during that time.

Hello Wisconsin! I’m happy to be here with @SecGeneScalia, @IvankaTrump, and @derrickvanorden in the Badger State where because of President @realDonaldTrump’s strong leadership, we created over 15,000 manufacturing jobs! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) September 24, 2020

Manufacturing took a hit in April during the COVID-19 outbreak, losing about 1.3 million positions. The sector has rebounded since April, but not to pre-pandemic levels.

“I leave here with confidence that the best days for manufacturing, the best days for our economy are yet to come,” Pence told workers in Eau Claire.

There are 40 days until the Nov. 3 Presidential Election. Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are fighting for Wisconsin, viewed as an important piece of the victory puzzle on election day. Each campaign has been attempting to appeal to blue collar workers at factories and manufacturing plants.

The Biden campaign released this statement on Pence’s visit to Eau Claire:

“This week, Wisconsin passed the grim milestone of 100,000 positive COVID-19 cases — and there’s no end in sight. Infection rates are skyrocketing, tens of thousands of workers have lost their jobs while tens of thousands more have dropped out of the labor force completely, small businesses have permanently closed, parents are anxious about sending their kids back to school — all because President Trump and Vice President Pence still have no plan to get the virus under control. And in the midst of it all, this administration is in court trying to rip health insurance away from tens of millions of Americans and eliminate protections for those with pre-existing conditions."

Biden visited workers at the Wisconsin Aluminum Factory in Manitowoc Monday. He also criticized the president’s response to COVID-19 and how it has impacted the economy. CLICK HERE for Action 2 News coverage of the Biden event.

A majority of polls show Biden with an advantage over Trump in Wisconsin. An ABC News/Washington Post Poll from mid-September gives Biden a 52-46 lead over Trump in Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE for FiveThirtyEight’s polling data.

Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is expected to visit Wisconsin on Monday, Sept. 28. No details have been released.

