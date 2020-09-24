Two people pulled from smoke-filled home in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were pulled from a house fire in Menasha and rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department says it received a call to the 700-block of Second Street shortly before 2:30. The call came from a neighbor or a passerby.

Firefighters encountered heavy, black smoke when they entered the home. They found two people inside.

The victims were transported by Gold Cross Ambulance. We don’t know their conditions.

Crews had the fire out by 2:45 P.M.

The fire department plans to release more information later. This report will be updated.

