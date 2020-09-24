Advertisement

Two people pulled from smoke-filled home in Menasha

(Pixabay)
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were pulled from a house fire in Menasha and rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon.

The Neenah-Menasha Fire Department says it received a call to the 700-block of Second Street shortly before 2:30. The call came from a neighbor or a passerby.

Firefighters encountered heavy, black smoke when they entered the home. They found two people inside.

The victims were transported by Gold Cross Ambulance. We don’t know their conditions.

Crews had the fire out by 2:45 P.M.

The fire department plans to release more information later. This report will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations 2nd-highest on record

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Case numbers increased in every county in Wisconsin. Almost 2,400 new cases were identified.

News

Absentee ballots, mail found along Outagamie County ditch

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The mail was found in the area of Highway 96 and CB in Greenville.

Crime

Kenosha shooter’s defense portrays him as ‘American patriot’

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and BERNARD CONDON
“Kyle Rittenhouse will go down in American history alongside that brave unknown patriot ... who fired ‘The Shot Heard Round the World,”’ lead attorney John Pierce wrote this month in a tweet he later deleted.

News

WATCH: The dangers of RSV and COVID co-infections

Updated: 6 hours ago
RSV is a respiratory virus that affects the lungs.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Detecting symptoms of RSV vs COVID

Updated: 11 hours ago
How to tell if your child has RSV or COVID-19.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks mask order

Updated: 11 hours ago
Dr. Rai answers viewer questions about COVID-19.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks hospital capacity

Updated: 11 hours ago
What's the current status of hospitals?

News

Recall election to be held in Town of Omro next month

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officials say a recall election will be held on Tuesday, October 20 in the Town of Omro for the Town Chair position.

News

Fall sports back on in Packerland Conference

Updated: 17 hours ago
Fall sports back on in Packerland Conference

Schools Rule

Game On: Packerland Conference adjusts COVID-19 guidelines to get athletes back in the game

Updated: 17 hours ago
District leaders across the conference worked together to come up with different guidelines, which will get student back in the game.