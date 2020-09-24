Advertisement

Shawano School District to begin all virtual learning starting Tuesday

(WJHG/WECP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano School District will have all students learning virtually for two weeks starting next Tuesday.

Superintendent Randi Anderson announced the change In a video posted to the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday.

Anderson says due to staff coverage, Hillcrest Elementary will be closed September 24 and 25.

She goes on to say there will be no school for the district on Monday, September 28 in order to allow staff to transition to an all virtual environment.

Virtual learning will start on Tuesday, September 29 and will last through October 9.

In addition, Anderson said starting on Monday, the district will resume summer pickup locations regarding meals for students.

More information is expected to be announced regarding meals and sports later this week on the district’s website and Facebook page.

Anderson tells Action 2 News if students need anything for virtual classes, they should contact their building’s principal so they can get their supplies from school.

