SCATTERED T’SHOWERS AT TIMES

Scattered showers and a few non-severe storms will be possible into at least the first half of the night. Any lingering morning clouds Friday will give way to the return of some sun and breezy southwest winds. Temperatures return into the upper 70s.

Friday night brings the return of scattered storms. Some storms could be gusty - especially north of Green Bay. Another round of storms will be possible later Saturday. Some of those storms could also be gusty. And then... A BIG taste of autumn returns.

Progressively cooler air starts to arrive Sunday and by midweek next week high temperatures are only in the 50s. Several rounds of wind whipped rain will also be likely. It still looks like a few wet flakes could mix in (mainly far north) especially Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

FRIDAY: SSW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: SW-S 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Lingering showers, non-severe thunder. Cloudy. Mild lows. LOW: 58

FRIDAY: A little warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. Scattered storms at night. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms develop again. Breezy. HIGH: 76 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler. Early showers, then dry with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. Mostly cloudy with rain developing. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy, and cool with soaking rain showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Chilly, breezy, showers at times. HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Changeable skies. A passing shower or sprinkle possible. HIGH: 52

