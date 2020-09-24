Advertisement

SCATTERED T’SHOWERS AT TIMES TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:02 AM CDT
A cold front is bringing scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this morning. After a midday lull, scattered showers and storms develop again with equal chance across all of northeast Wisconsin. High temperatures will be slightly cooler, but still mild. Look for highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Any lingering showers will clear away quickly Friday morning. Then skies will have a mix of sun and clouds while temperatures rise to the middle and upper 70s.

Warm weather lingers through Saturday, but by Sunday the highs fall to the upper 60s and low 70s, then next week will be much cooler. Highs Monday through Wednesday will stay in the 50s and 60s!

Unsettles weather is in the forecast through the weekend and into next week. There may be a few strong ones as thunderstorms develop later Saturday and continue into Saturday night. Then, Soaking rain my set up on Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: Scattered showers... possibly a t’storm. Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 72

TONIGHT: Lingering showers or storms. Cloudy. Mild lows. LOW: 59

FRIDAY: A little warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms develop. Breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler. Early showers, then dry with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. Mostly cloudy with rain developing. HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy, and cool with soaking rain showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

WEDNESDAY: Chilly, breezy, showers at times. HIGH: 55

