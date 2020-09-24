Recall election to be held in Town of Omro next month

TOWN OF OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a recall election will be held on Tuesday, October 20 in the Town of Omro for the Town Chair position.

According to a recall notice obtained by Action 2 News, the Town Chair will be elected to succeed Brian Noe.

The notice states a recall petition was filed against Noe, and whoever succeeds Noe would fill the remainder of the term, which expires on April 20, 2021.

If necessary, a recall primary will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 and the recall election will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Click here to read the full recall notice.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.