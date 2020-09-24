Advertisement

Recall election to be held in Town of Omro next month

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials say a recall election will be held on Tuesday, October 20 in the Town of Omro for the Town Chair position.

According to a recall notice obtained by Action 2 News, the Town Chair will be elected to succeed Brian Noe.

The notice states a recall petition was filed against Noe, and whoever succeeds Noe would fill the remainder of the term, which expires on April 20, 2021.

If necessary, a recall primary will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 and the recall election will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Click here to read the full recall notice.

