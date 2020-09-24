Advertisement

NEW Lutheran goes virtual after two students positive for coronavirus went to school

(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - N.E.W. Lutheran High School, a private high school in Green Bay, went to virtual learning Thursday after finding out two students continued attending school after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The students were tested on September 15 and the test results came back September 17, but the school didn’t learn about it until Wednesday night. Executive Director Chris Nelson blamed it on a misunderstanding by the students' family over “the circumstances and procedures for communicating and safely returning to school.”

In a letter to parents, Nelson said trying to do contact tracing for the two students during the days in question “would be next to impossible.”

The school plans to resume in-person classes on Friday, October 9, after a two-week quarantine period for everyone.

During the quarantine, NEW Lutheran families are being urged to postpone travel; avoid large gatherings, work, restaurants and public areas; don’t have guests over, but rather minimize contact with people from outside the household; avoid public forms of transportation; and practice good hygiene, including washing hands often.

Nelson continues in the letter to remind parents to have conversations with their kids about the importance of washing hands, wearing face coverings, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when you’re sick. He also said any coronavirus tests or potential close contact with an infected person needs to be reported to the school immediately.

