Advertisement

Massive migratory bird die-off in Colorado blamed on smoke, snow

By KCNC Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAIL, Colo. (KCNC) - One of the most beautiful times in the year in Colorado has been spoiled by widespread wildfires.

The smoke is having a negative impact on migratory songbirds at the worst possible time, and birdwatchers are concerned.

Kim Langmaid, a professor of sustainability, has been watching birds her entire life. “And I’ve always kept close notes,” she said.

She’s noticed the activity around Gore Creek is anything but normal.

“Well, the strangest thing was during our last snowfall, hundreds of warblers arrived right here on Gore Creek and were ravenous, looking for insects,” Langmaid said.

Experts believe the cold came too suddenly for migratory songbirds. Another factor was smoke.

“I figured the combination from those two things must have been a huge stress on the birds,” Langmaid said.

She’s has heard from her students at Colorado Mountain College. “They’ve seen tens and tens of dead birds right after that snowstorm,” Langmaid said.

Wildlife officials have taken dozens of recent reports across the state, but it’s an issue across the West. In New Mexico, there have been hundreds of deaths in the last month.

“Scientifically, it tells us a lot about our natural environment,” Langmaid said. “It tells us about the quality of the air. It tells us about the quality of the habitat and the insects that the birds forage for.”

Colorado wildlife veterinarians are beginning to study the carcasses and say most died from malnutrition and exposure. Experts will use the information to find out how the sudden cold and forest fires are playing a role.

“Now huge forest fires are going to be challenging, but we can certainly work on maintaining the landscapes that provide safe refuge for these birds as they’re migrating,” Langmaid said.

Environmentalists are optimistic that the bird population will bounce back, thanks to protections in place for migratory species.

Copyright 2020 KCNC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America’s streets

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Taylor's case has exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans and the laws under which those officers are charged.

Coronavirus

Jobless claims at 870,000 as fraud and backlogs cloud data

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The figure coincides with evidence that some newly laid-off Americans are facing delays in receiving unemployment benefits as state agencies intensify efforts to combat fraudulent applications and clear their pipelines of a backlog of jobless claims.

National

Smoke and snow blamed for massive bird die-off in Colorado

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Colorado environmentalists are concerned about a massive migratory bird kill possibly caused by wildfires.

National

Drug companies work jointly to boost vaccine confidence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The comments come as scientists scramble to develop a vaccine that would protect the public from a pandemic that has killed nearly 1 million people worldwide.

Latest News

National

Outrage after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Demonstrators took to the streets around the country in reaction to the state Attorney General's announcement in the Breonna Taylor case.

National

TikTok’s owner applies for Chinese license to close US deal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
TikTok’s owner said Thursday it has applied for a Chinese technology export license as it tries to complete a deal with Oracle and Walmart to keep the popular video app operating in the United States.

National

Seoul: North Korea kills South Korean official, burns his body

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Korea said Thursday that North Korean troops fatally shot a South Korean government official who may have attempted to defect and set his body on fire after finding him on a floating object near the countries' disputed sea boundary.

National

Sir Harold Evans, crusading publisher and author, dies at 92

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By HILLEL ITALIE
A defender of literature and print journalism well into the digital age, Evans was one of the all-time newspaper editors, startling British society with revelations of espionage, corporate wrongdoing and government scandal.

National

Too much candy: Man dies from eating bags of black licorice

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A substance found in black licorice and in many other foods and dietary supplements containing licorice root extract can cause dangerously low potassium and electrolyte imbalances.

National

2 officers shot during Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Police say those officers are expected to be OK. A person was taken into custody in relation to the incident.