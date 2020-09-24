Advertisement

How to tell the difference between RSV and COVID-19

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Flu and virus season is upon us, and that means the return of a respiratory illness that can be deadly in babies.

RSV has symptoms similar to COVID-19.

RSV is a respiratory virus that affects the lungs. It can cause pneumonia, inflammation of airways and respiratory failure.

CLICK HERE for symptoms of RSV.

It hits close to home for the Action 2 News family, Reporter Kristyn Allen’s daughter nearly died from RSV in the winter of 2019.

COVID-19 can also lead to complications similar to RSV. However, doctors say those severe COVID complications usually show up in older people, not babies.

RSV is known to cause runny nose and ear infections, and is solely a respiratory virus.

CLICK HERE for symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 can impact other parts of the body.

“A surprising number of kids are hospitalized for things like vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration. We can see dehydration in RSV because kids might not be feeding very well, but with coronavirus, you’re more likely to see vomiting and diarrhea to the point of dehydration,” says Dr. Thomas Huffer, Executive Medical Director, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Huffer says recent data shared by UW-Madison shows 40 percent of children who tested positive for COVID-19 also had a viral infection. That means if a child gets COVID and a virus like RSV, it could increase the chances of hospitalization.

Parents should be vigilant against infections. Hand washing, mask wearing, social distancing and flu shots are recommended.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Schools Rule

Game On: Packerland Conference adjusts COVID-19 guidelines to get athletes back in the game

Updated: 8 hours ago
District leaders across the conference worked together to come up with different guidelines, which will get student back in the game.

News

Shawano School District to begin all virtual learning starting Tuesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Shawano School District will have all students learning virtually for two weeks starting next Tuesday.

News

St. Bernard Catholic School: School-wide quarantine in place, no in-person classes until October 5

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In a letter obtained by Action 2 News, the school was notified Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. of a confirmed case from one of the Specials teachers.

News

Daily coronavirus case numbers still rising: 1,762 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state is averaging 1,614 cases a day over the past 14 days but we could turn a corner depending on Thursday's results.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Contact tracing ramps up as positive COVID-19 tests increase

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:21 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
The increase in positive tests is causing health officials to hire more contact tracers, which has been another challenge.

News

Green Bay pharmacy offers flu shot clinics

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
One Green Bay pharmacy gives people the chance to get the flu shot early this season.

News

Wisconsin returns to Chicago’s emergency travel order

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
The order takes effect Friday, September 25th at 12:01 a.m., and no end date has been listed.

News

Sharp rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations; 1,672 new coronavirus cases ID’d Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin has identified more than 1,000 cases a day for 12 of the past 14 days.

Coronavirus

Gov. Evers issues new mask order, public health emergency

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:47 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Both orders go into effect immediately. They will expire after 60 days or with the declaration of a new order.

Coronavirus

As COVID cases grow, entire Oshkosh Area School District goes virtual

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
All-virtual learning is expected to last for about two weeks.