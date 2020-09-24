How to tell the difference between RSV and COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Flu and virus season is upon us, and that means the return of a respiratory illness that can be deadly in babies.

RSV has symptoms similar to COVID-19.

RSV is a respiratory virus that affects the lungs. It can cause pneumonia, inflammation of airways and respiratory failure.

It hits close to home for the Action 2 News family, Reporter Kristyn Allen’s daughter nearly died from RSV in the winter of 2019.

COVID-19 can also lead to complications similar to RSV. However, doctors say those severe COVID complications usually show up in older people, not babies.

RSV is known to cause runny nose and ear infections, and is solely a respiratory virus.

COVID-19 can impact other parts of the body.

“A surprising number of kids are hospitalized for things like vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration. We can see dehydration in RSV because kids might not be feeding very well, but with coronavirus, you’re more likely to see vomiting and diarrhea to the point of dehydration,” says Dr. Thomas Huffer, Executive Medical Director, HSHS St. Vincent Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Huffer says recent data shared by UW-Madison shows 40 percent of children who tested positive for COVID-19 also had a viral infection. That means if a child gets COVID and a virus like RSV, it could increase the chances of hospitalization.

Parents should be vigilant against infections. Hand washing, mask wearing, social distancing and flu shots are recommended.

