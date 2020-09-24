Advertisement

High School Football Livestreams Schedule (LIST)

Full list of high school football livestreams for September 25.
Watch Action 2 News' Operation Football high school highlights every Friday night at 10 p.m.
Watch Action 2 News' Operation Football high school highlights every Friday night at 10 p.m.(WBAY-TV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday night marks the first week of high school football in Wisconsin. Many schools in our viewing area have opted to play during the fall season. Some putting restrictions on the number of fans allowed in.

For that reason, Action 2 Sports has prepared a list of games that will be available to be livestreamed. If we missed a game that will be livestreamed, email sports@wbay.com

Games are listed in alphabetical order by host school.

New Holstein @ Brillion - YouTube

Oconto Falls at Coleman - NFHS ($)

Wild Rose @ Iola-Scandinavia - YouTube

Notre Dame @ Kaukauna - The Score (Video)

Xavier @ New London - NFHS ($)

Shawano @ Seymour - NFHS ($)

Menasha @ West De Pere - NFHS ($)

Amherst @ Weyawega-Freemont - YouTube

Freedom @ Winneconne - YouTube

