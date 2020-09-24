High School Football Livestreams Schedule (LIST)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday night marks the first week of high school football in Wisconsin. Many schools in our viewing area have opted to play during the fall season. Some putting restrictions on the number of fans allowed in.

For that reason, Action 2 Sports has prepared a list of games that will be available to be livestreamed. If we missed a game that will be livestreamed, email sports@wbay.com

Games are listed in alphabetical order by host school.

New Holstein @ Brillion - YouTube

Oconto Falls at Coleman - NFHS ($)

Wild Rose @ Iola-Scandinavia - YouTube

Notre Dame @ Kaukauna - The Score (Video)

Xavier @ New London - NFHS ($)

Shawano @ Seymour - NFHS ($)

Menasha @ West De Pere - NFHS ($)

Amherst @ Weyawega-Freemont - YouTube

Freedom @ Winneconne - YouTube

