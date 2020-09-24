High School Football Livestreams Schedule (LIST)
Full list of high school football livestreams for September 25.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday night marks the first week of high school football in Wisconsin. Many schools in our viewing area have opted to play during the fall season. Some putting restrictions on the number of fans allowed in.
For that reason, Action 2 Sports has prepared a list of games that will be available to be livestreamed. If we missed a game that will be livestreamed, email sports@wbay.com
Games are listed in alphabetical order by host school.
New Holstein @ Brillion - YouTube
Oconto Falls at Coleman - NFHS ($)
Wild Rose @ Iola-Scandinavia - YouTube
Notre Dame @ Kaukauna - The Score (Video)
Xavier @ New London - NFHS ($)
Shawano @ Seymour - NFHS ($)
Menasha @ West De Pere - NFHS ($)
Amherst @ Weyawega-Freemont - YouTube
Freedom @ Winneconne - YouTube
