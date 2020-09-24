Game On: Packerland Conference adjusts COVID-19 guidelines to get athletes back in the game

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News first reported earlier this month, fall sports for students in the Packerland Conference were almost a no-go.

The nine conference school districts came together prior to the start of the school year and agreed on COVID-19 gating criteria to allow students to play.

It was based on the level of activity in the county.

Students would have been able to play sports only when activity level is low or moderate.

COVID-19 cases in Oconto County, and others in the area, remain high benching students athletes.

Since then, district leaders across the conference worked together to come up with different guidelines, which will get student back in the game.

After her softball season was shutout this year due to the coronavirus, Maggie Sohrweide didn’t want to see the same thing happen to her volleyball season.

“I felt for our seniors and I didn’t want to have their opportunities taken away from them. So, just kind of nervous, but so grateful we’re able to be here,” said Sohrweide.

Players, parents and coaches spoke out to Oconto school administrators on September 11, after learning high COVID-19 cases at the county level would keep players on the sidelines, while other districts kept playing.

Now the Blue Devils are back in the game.

“We’re using a metric that’s based upon each of our high schools, and the quarantine rate of our students on each team. So, as of right now all of our teams are eligible to play based on the new metric,” said Adam DeWitt, Principal of Oconto High School.

The team won’t play if more than 21 percent of players are in quarantine.

“That same metric is then applied to the high school as a building, and that will determine the amount of spectators that we can have inside the gym or at the football games,” said DeWitt.

Games are also dependent on the opposing school’s rules, because each district has adopted its own guidelines; but for now, student athletes in Oconto are happy to be back in the game.

“I think that obviously safety is a number one priority, but our teams have been super proactive about taking the right precautions, and just getting back to that sport,” said Sohrweide.

The Blue Devils' next volleyball game is Thursday at Sevastopol and the football team will have its first game in Mishicot on Friday.

