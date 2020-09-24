Advertisement

Game On: Packerland Conference adjusts COVID-19 guidelines to get athletes back in the game

Teams won’t play if more than 21 percent of players are in quarantine.
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News first reported earlier this month, fall sports for students in the Packerland Conference were almost a no-go.

The nine conference school districts came together prior to the start of the school year and agreed on COVID-19 gating criteria to allow students to play.

It was based on the level of activity in the county.

Students would have been able to play sports only when activity level is low or moderate.

COVID-19 cases in Oconto County, and others in the area, remain high benching students athletes.

Since then, district leaders across the conference worked together to come up with different guidelines, which will get student back in the game.

After her softball season was shutout this year due to the coronavirus, Maggie Sohrweide didn’t want to see the same thing happen to her volleyball season.

“I felt for our seniors and I didn’t want to have their opportunities taken away from them. So, just kind of nervous, but so grateful we’re able to be here,” said Sohrweide.

Players, parents and coaches spoke out to Oconto school administrators on September 11, after learning high COVID-19 cases at the county level would keep players on the sidelines, while other districts kept playing.

Now the Blue Devils are back in the game.

“We’re using a metric that’s based upon each of our high schools, and the quarantine rate of our students on each team. So, as of right now all of our teams are eligible to play based on the new metric,” said Adam DeWitt, Principal of Oconto High School.

The team won’t play if more than 21 percent of players are in quarantine.

“That same metric is then applied to the high school as a building, and that will determine the amount of spectators that we can have inside the gym or at the football games,” said DeWitt.

Games are also dependent on the opposing school’s rules, because each district has adopted its own guidelines; but for now, student athletes in Oconto are happy to be back in the game.

“I think that obviously safety is a number one priority, but our teams have been super proactive about taking the right precautions, and just getting back to that sport,” said Sohrweide.

The Blue Devils' next volleyball game is Thursday at Sevastopol and the football team will have its first game in Mishicot on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
Remember it’s okay to be stressed, it’s a matter of modeling emotions and using positive coping strategies that your kids can also learn from.

Health

Health officer, teacher union representative weigh in on teaching in-person

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Bay Port high school teacher’s death has led to some concerns over the risk of in-person schooling.

Education

Clintonville Public School District to bring $37 million referendum before voters in November

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Clintonville Public School District prepares to bring its biggest referendum yet before voters in November.

News

Frustrated parents, students speak out about fall sports in the Oconto Unified School District

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A special meeting of the Oconto Unified School District convened late Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

$30 million in CARES ACT funding available for Wisconsin child care providers

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Child care providers across the state work to keep their doors open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

UW-Oshkosh celebrates the start of a new school year

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
It is Opening Day 2020 at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Education

Getting meals to students during a pandemic

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
A federal waiver put on by the pandemic providing this assistance expires in December and that’s why Zalec said it’s important families apply for free and reduced meal benefits.

News

Extra safety precautions implemented as Oconto Unified School District heads back to school

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Oconto Unified School District welcomes back hundreds of students and staff for the first day of a new school year.

News

Project Eyecare gets free comprehensive eye exam, glasses to children in need

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
August is National Children’s Eye Health and Safety month. It serves as a reminder to parents about how important eye health is for their children especially as they head back to school.

News

Students learning virtually should have a designated work space

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
As public school kids get ready to head back to class, experts encourage designated work spaces be set up for students who are learning virtually.