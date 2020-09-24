COVID-19 forces high school football cancellations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Flexibility will be the name of the game for high school football this fall, and area teams are already being forced to adapt.

On the eve of the first games of the season, Notre Dame Academy announcing they will be forced to cancel their first two games (and postpone their third) as the result of a positive COVID test.

#OPFB is set to start tomorrow, but games are being called off. Notre Dame Academy w/ this announced on their first 2 games being canceled, (and 3rd postponed). Menasha had to cancel vs WDP + Marshfield had to cancel vs Hortonville... so now WDP and Hortonville will play tomorrow pic.twitter.com/oQQ7W3a8gT — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) September 24, 2020

Furthermore, the Operation Football Game of the Week is being thrown in flux. Action 2 Sports was all ready to feature Menasha vs. West De Pere, but Menasha had to cancel on account of the coronavirus. Elsewhere, Marshfield had to cancel its game against Hortonville.

In response to those changes, West De Pere and Hortonville have now agreed to play each other Friday night.

