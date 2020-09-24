Advertisement

COVID-19 forces high school football cancellations

operation football
operation football(WBAY)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Flexibility will be the name of the game for high school football this fall, and area teams are already being forced to adapt.

On the eve of the first games of the season, Notre Dame Academy announcing they will be forced to cancel their first two games (and postpone their third) as the result of a positive COVID test.

Furthermore, the Operation Football Game of the Week is being thrown in flux. Action 2 Sports was all ready to feature Menasha vs. West De Pere, but Menasha had to cancel on account of the coronavirus. Elsewhere, Marshfield had to cancel its game against Hortonville.

In response to those changes, West De Pere and Hortonville have now agreed to play each other Friday night.

