Clerk in Waupaca County village expresses frustration over mail routing changes

VILLAGE OF SCANDINAVIA, Wis. (WBAY) - The clerk in one small Waupaca County village expresses concern about a policy now being enforced by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

While designed to encourage accountability in mail processing, it also means delays for absentee voting.

Clerks across the country experience a high demand for absentee ballots ahead of the election because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Village of Scandinavia is no different.

“Here in my village, we have a population of about 362 people,” said Renee Smith, Village of Scandinavia Clerk. “And this is the first year that we have had as many absentee ballots ever in our history.”

Fifty registered voters requested to receive a ballot by mail. Like other clerks in Wisconsin, Smith sent them out in line with the Wisconsin Elections Commission calendar on September 17.

“Our absentee ballots, all of our first class mail, if you mailed it to a Scandinavia resident within Scandinavia, it stays. It’s always been that way,” said Smith. “Always.”

But that is not the case anymore. On September 18, the local post office informed Smith all mail in the village, including absentee ballots, will be routed to Milwaukee for processing.

“What frustrates me is I verified everything with the post office before I sent out my first initial batch of ballots, and they verified the process that we have had forever here,” said Smith. “So, I actually put little notes in with all of my ballots telling them that if they placed their ballot on the inside slot of the post office, it will never leave Scandinavia. Now, that’s not true.”

She reached out to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“Their response to me was it was a long-standing nationwide USPS police that they’re now enforcing,” said Smith. “It’s not a Wisconsin thing. It’s a nationwide thing.”

While intended to help with “tracking and billing," Smith fears delays and backlogs with it comes to processing the absentee ballots in Milwaukee at a time when she says there is already so much doubt in the election system.

“Request it early,” she said. “Don’t trust that it’s going to get here on time.”

Without a drop box, Smith even tells Action 2 News concerned voters in the village can call her and personally hand in their ballots.

“It’s our job to make sure everything is done correctly and with integrity,” said Smith. “It’s very important.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.