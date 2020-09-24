Advertisement

Bellevue considers merger with Green Bay Metro Fire Department

Bellevue Fire ladder truck.
Bellevue Fire ladder truck.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bellevue village leaders voted unanimously Wednesday to consider a merger with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Bellevue has its own fire department with 9 full-time and 24 part-time employees and it’s contracted with County Rescue for rescue services through 2021. It started 24/7 staffing in January (see related story).

Village Administrator Diane Wessel says the village board has been looking at the future of the fire department since March. It’s been studying response times, staffing, costs, quality of service and community identity with joining Green Bay Metro Fire Department versus keeping its fire department independent.

Green Bay already provides fire chief services for the village since Bellevue’s fire chief resigned in March.

“Ultimately, the village board determined that a merger will provide the best protection of life and property and is the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars in providing these services," Wessel wrote.

The village board’s vote is not the final decision on the matter. Wessel said there’s more to be determined before a merger.

The Village of Allouez, which also borders Bellevue, consolidated its fire department with the City of Green Bay in November, 2012, forming the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

