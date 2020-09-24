Ascension stopping in-person visits in Fox Valley hospitals

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ascension Wisconsin announced it’s temporarily suspending in-person visitation at three Fox Valley hospitals, effective Monday, Sept. 28.

Visitations at the St. Elizabeth Campus in Appleton, Mercy Campus in Oshkosh and Calumet Hospital in Chilton won’t be allowed until further notice. It’s encouraging virtual visitations through phone calls, texts or video chats instead.

Ascension says it wants to limit possible exposure to the coronavirus. The Fox Valley has seen a surge in cases and was even listed as one of the nation’s hotspots for the virus earlier this month.

Some exceptions to the visitor ban will be allowed on a case-by-case basis, such as partners at childbirths, parents at NICU and pediatric care, or during end-of-life care. No children under 18 will be allowed to visit.

Visitors who are allowed into a facility will be screened for symptoms and required to wear a face mask the entire time.

