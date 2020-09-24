Advertisement

Absentee ballots, mail found along Outagamie County ditch

Mail-in ballots
Mail-in ballots(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating after absentee ballots and other mail was found along a ditch in Outagamie County.

The mail was found in the area of Highway 96 and CB in Greenville. The Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the discovery Monday and turned it over to the Postal Inspector.

Investigators did not say if the ballots were in the process of being delivered to voters or if they had been mailed out by voters.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released this statement to Action 2 News:

“We are aware of some mail, including absentee ballots, recovered in Greenville, Outagamie County earlier this week. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating this matter, and we are unable to comment further at this time. Postal Inspectors encourage anyone who observes suspicious activity involving U.S. Mail to report it to local police and to Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.”

Francis Pilon - U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Milwaukee

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Kenosha shooter’s defense portrays him as ‘American patriot’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and BERNARD CONDON
“Kyle Rittenhouse will go down in American history alongside that brave unknown patriot ... who fired ‘The Shot Heard Round the World,”’ lead attorney John Pierce wrote this month in a tweet he later deleted.

News

WATCH: The dangers of RSV and COVID co-infections

Updated: 5 hours ago
RSV is a respiratory virus that affects the lungs.

News

WATCH: Detecting symptoms of RSV vs COVID

Updated: 9 hours ago
How to tell if your child has RSV or COVID-19.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks mask order

Updated: 9 hours ago
Dr. Rai answers viewer questions about COVID-19.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai talks hospital capacity

Updated: 9 hours ago
What's the current status of hospitals?

News

Recall election to be held in Town of Omro next month

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Officials say a recall election will be held on Tuesday, October 20 in the Town of Omro for the Town Chair position.

News

Fall sports back on in Packerland Conference

Updated: 15 hours ago
Fall sports back on in Packerland Conference

Schools Rule

Game On: Packerland Conference adjusts COVID-19 guidelines to get athletes back in the game

Updated: 15 hours ago
District leaders across the conference worked together to come up with different guidelines, which will get student back in the game.

Football

WIAA Deputy Director discusses guidelines, safety for upcoming high school football season

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
High school football begins this Friday, and Action 2 News spoke with Wade Labecki, the Deputy Director of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) on Wednesday regarding the guidelines and the reasons they think it’s safe to play this year.

News

WIAA prepares for football season opener

Updated: 16 hours ago
High school football is finally under the bright lights this Friday