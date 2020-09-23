Advertisement

WARM AND SLIGHTLY HUMID AGAIN TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Any fog this morning should lift by 8-9 a.m. then skies will be mostly sunny. There may be some wildfire smoke overhead, but it won’t be as thick as it was the last few days... so you may see a bit more blue sky today. Temperatures will be well above average once again with highs to near 80. It will feel slightly humid with a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

A frontal boundary will drop southward across the area tonight into Thursday bringing scattered showers and some non-severe thunder. Northern areas could pick up rain overnight, but most of us in the Fox Valley and farther south will have to wait until Thursday morning. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with occasional rain. Highs should be in the lower half of the 70s.

Friday will be warmer with highs back into the upper 70s. It will feel slightly humid with a mix of sun and clouds and a breezy southwest wind. The clouds should thicken Saturday as scattered showers and storms develop. Some rain may linger into Sunday morning, but the afternoon will be dry. We begin our cooling trend this weekend. Highs Saturday should still be in the mid 70s, but on Sunday we’ll only make it back to near 70. Breezy winds continue Monday as skies become cloudy and rain showers develop. A period of soaking rain looks in store from late Monday through Tuesday. Strong winds and cooler temperatures can be expected with highs limited to the mid/upper 50s by Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Warm and slightly humid with plenty of sun. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Rain develops NORTH. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Scattered showers... possibly a t’storm. Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: A little warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms develop. Breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler. Early showers, then dry with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. Mostly cloudy with rain developing. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy, and cool with soaking rain showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warm temperatures continue overnight and into Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Warm temperatures continue overnight and into Wednesday

Forecast

A WEATHER REPEAT WEDNESDAY

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Fog possible late tonight, mild temperatures continue

Updated: 11 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Fog possible late tonight, mild temperatures continue

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny

Updated: 16 hours ago
We’ll be dry this afternoon as skies become mostly sunny.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Still feels like summer

Updated: 19 hours ago
It will feel slightly humid as dew points rise into the lower 60s.

Forecast

FALL BEGINS ON A WARM NOTE

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm start to fall

Updated: 22 hours ago
Highs should push to near 80

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: What to expect for the first day of autumn

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: What to expect for the first day of autumn

Forecast

A WARM START TO FALL

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Winds calming tonight, warm temperatures continue

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:24 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Winds calming tonight, warm temperatures continue