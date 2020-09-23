WARM AND SLIGHTLY HUMID AGAIN TODAY

Any fog this morning should lift by 8-9 a.m. then skies will be mostly sunny. There may be some wildfire smoke overhead, but it won’t be as thick as it was the last few days... so you may see a bit more blue sky today. Temperatures will be well above average once again with highs to near 80. It will feel slightly humid with a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

A frontal boundary will drop southward across the area tonight into Thursday bringing scattered showers and some non-severe thunder. Northern areas could pick up rain overnight, but most of us in the Fox Valley and farther south will have to wait until Thursday morning. Thursday will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler with occasional rain. Highs should be in the lower half of the 70s.

Friday will be warmer with highs back into the upper 70s. It will feel slightly humid with a mix of sun and clouds and a breezy southwest wind. The clouds should thicken Saturday as scattered showers and storms develop. Some rain may linger into Sunday morning, but the afternoon will be dry. We begin our cooling trend this weekend. Highs Saturday should still be in the mid 70s, but on Sunday we’ll only make it back to near 70. Breezy winds continue Monday as skies become cloudy and rain showers develop. A period of soaking rain looks in store from late Monday through Tuesday. Strong winds and cooler temperatures can be expected with highs limited to the mid/upper 50s by Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Warm and slightly humid with plenty of sun. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Rain develops NORTH. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Scattered showers... possibly a t’storm. Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: A little warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms develop. Breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler. Early showers, then dry with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. Mostly cloudy with rain developing. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy, and cool with soaking rain showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

