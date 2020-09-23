Advertisement

St. Bernard Catholic School: School-wide quarantine in place, no in-person classes until October 5

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at St. Bernard Catholic School in Green Bay will be learning from home for more than a week after school officials say a teacher has COVID-19.

In a letter obtained by Action 2 News, the school was notified Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. of a confirmed case from one of the Specials teachers.

The letter states the teacher’s last day of contact in the building was on Friday, September 18, but goes on to say “Specials teachers travel through the building, and meet with a variety of rooms throughout the school day serving a significant number of students.”

According to the letter, the school will be moving to continuous learning from Thursday, September 24th through Sunday, October 4th.

At this time, students are expected to return to school on Monday, October 5.

The letter goes on to say families of students in PK-3rd grade who need a device for learning at home can get one through a drive-through pickup from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 24 in the front of the school building.

Anyone who needs to pick a device up at a separate time is asked to e-mail the school office to arrange a different pick up time.

Students in 4th-8th grade will have materials needed for learning through October 5th, including Chromebooks.

According to the letter, the St. Bernard School COVID Dashboard has one adult and three students who have tested positive so far as of Wednesday, September 23.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge punts on voting case over Wisconsin student IDs

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge said Wednesday he won’t rule before the election on a lawsuit that challenged a state law requiring college student IDs to have an expiration date in order for them to be used for voter ID.

Crime

Dodge County woman sentenced in teen’s drug death

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Detectives say Debra Petroelji traded $30 worth of marijuana for six methadone pills which the teen consumed all at once.

News

Corn roast for neighbors in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
It's Good Neighbor Week, but he didn't need that motivation to help others

News

Discussion: Abuse victims affected by pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
An awareness effort is underway to encourage victims to speak up

Latest News

News

Safe tips and tricks to celebrate Halloween this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Tips and tricks to celebrate Halloween this year

News

Ribbon-cutting ceremony signals end of US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Blvd reconstruction project

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announces the end of all major construction on US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Boulevard in the City of Manitowoc.

News

What will trick-or-treating look like?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Safer Halloween activities are encouraged this year

News

Daily coronavirus case numbers still rising: 1,762 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state is averaging 1,614 cases a day over the past 14 days but we could turn a corner depending on Thursday's results.

News

Appleton to install 7 secure boxes to drop off absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
City officials say the new ballot boxes, the majority being installed at Fire Stations throughout the city, will be available starting Thursday.

News

“We’re here to support you:” Domestic violence, sex assault victims encouraged to seek help

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Advocates at both Golden House and the Sexual Assault Center are encouraging more victims to come forward, even amid the pandemic, when it’s harder to get away. They say help is available, and they’ll be there for all victims.