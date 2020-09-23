St. Bernard Catholic School: School-wide quarantine in place, no in-person classes until October 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students at St. Bernard Catholic School in Green Bay will be learning from home for more than a week after school officials say a teacher has COVID-19.

In a letter obtained by Action 2 News, the school was notified Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. of a confirmed case from one of the Specials teachers.

The letter states the teacher’s last day of contact in the building was on Friday, September 18, but goes on to say “Specials teachers travel through the building, and meet with a variety of rooms throughout the school day serving a significant number of students.”

According to the letter, the school will be moving to continuous learning from Thursday, September 24th through Sunday, October 4th.

At this time, students are expected to return to school on Monday, October 5.

The letter goes on to say families of students in PK-3rd grade who need a device for learning at home can get one through a drive-through pickup from 8 a.m. - 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 24 in the front of the school building.

Anyone who needs to pick a device up at a separate time is asked to e-mail the school office to arrange a different pick up time.

Students in 4th-8th grade will have materials needed for learning through October 5th, including Chromebooks.

According to the letter, the St. Bernard School COVID Dashboard has one adult and three students who have tested positive so far as of Wednesday, September 23.

