SCATTERED THUNDERSHOWERS RETURN...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A weak frontal boundary skims the area overnight and into Thursday bringing scattered showers and some non-severe thunder. Expected rainfall is less than ½" for most areas. Thursday will be slightly cooler – Mostly upper 60s and low 70s.

After a cloudy start Friday, breezy conditions and the return of sun will allow upper 70s to return to the area.

A few scattered storms will be possible Saturday…And just a few showers Sunday. Kepp an eye on the new work week. MUCH COLDER air returns along with unsettled weather. Chilly wind blow showers are likely at times Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. By Wednesday it will be cold enough aloft that a few wet flakes of snow may be possible for areas north!

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Showers, possible thunder NORTH. LOW: 57

THURSDAY: Scattered showers... possibly a t’storm. Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 72 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: A little warmer with a mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy. HIGH: 78 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Scattered storms develop. Breezy. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Breezy and cooler. Early showers, then dry with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Breezy and cool. Mostly cloudy with rain developing. HIGH: 65 LOW: 47

TUESDAY: Cloudy, windy, and cool with soaking rain showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

WEDNESDAY: Chilly, breezy, showers at times. HIGH: 54

