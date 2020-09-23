Ribbon-cutting ceremony signals end of US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Blvd reconstruction project

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announces the end of all major construction on US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Boulevard in the City of Manitowoc.

The two-year reconstruction project included improvements along that road from Maritime Drive to County R.

With a big pair of scissors in hand, WisDOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson joins Manitowoc city leaders to cut the ribbon signaling the end of the major reconstruction project.

“Waldo Boulevard is one of those streets that helped define the character of an entire community,” said Thompson.

“The old roadway was falling apart, and it was starting to show its age,” said Brian Haen, Manitowoc County WisDOT Project Manager.

‘Road Closed’ signs and orange cones have littered the busy corridor for two years with drivers forced to take detours and find different ways through the area.

“My assistant, Stacey, is probably even the most excited, because all of the phone call complaints will end of when this road is finally going to open,” said City of Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels.

Improvements did not only include work above ground like roadway expansion, pavement resurfacing, and a new roundabout. City crews also installed a new sanitary system, storm sewer, and water main.

City leaders tell Action 2 News they started talking about updating US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Boulevard more than a decade ago.

“Back when I was on City Council from 2004 to 2008, it was talked about then. 12 years ago,” said Rep. Paul Tittl, (R) Manitowoc. “Now to see it become a reality is just fantastic.”

The project was split into two parts. Each of the contracts finished on-time and under budget with an expected total investment of $26 million.

“The upgrades to this vital roadway will make it easier and safer to drive and will set the foundation for Manitowoc’s future development,” said Thompson.

