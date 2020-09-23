Advertisement

Ribbon-cutting ceremony signals end of US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Blvd reconstruction project

WisDOT says the two-part project finished on-time under budget.
Manitowoc city leaders join WisDOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the end of the US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Boulevard reconstruction project.
Manitowoc city leaders join WisDOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the end of the US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Boulevard reconstruction project.(WBAY)
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announces the end of all major construction on US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Boulevard in the City of Manitowoc.

The two-year reconstruction project included improvements along that road from Maritime Drive to County R.

With a big pair of scissors in hand, WisDOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson joins Manitowoc city leaders to cut the ribbon signaling the end of the major reconstruction project.

“Waldo Boulevard is one of those streets that helped define the character of an entire community,” said Thompson.

“The old roadway was falling apart, and it was starting to show its age,” said Brian Haen, Manitowoc County WisDOT Project Manager.

‘Road Closed’ signs and orange cones have littered the busy corridor for two years with drivers forced to take detours and find different ways through the area.

“My assistant, Stacey, is probably even the most excited, because all of the phone call complaints will end of when this road is finally going to open,” said City of Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels.

Improvements did not only include work above ground like roadway expansion, pavement resurfacing, and a new roundabout. City crews also installed a new sanitary system, storm sewer, and water main.

City leaders tell Action 2 News they started talking about updating US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Boulevard more than a decade ago.

“Back when I was on City Council from 2004 to 2008, it was talked about then. 12 years ago,” said Rep. Paul Tittl, (R) Manitowoc. “Now to see it become a reality is just fantastic.”

The project was split into two parts. Each of the contracts finished on-time and under budget with an expected total investment of $26 million.

“The upgrades to this vital roadway will make it easier and safer to drive and will set the foundation for Manitowoc’s future development,” said Thompson.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Judge punts on voting case over Wisconsin student IDs

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal judge said Wednesday he won’t rule before the election on a lawsuit that challenged a state law requiring college student IDs to have an expiration date in order for them to be used for voter ID.

Crime

Dodge County woman sentenced in teen’s drug death

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Detectives say Debra Petroelji traded $30 worth of marijuana for six methadone pills which the teen consumed all at once.

News

Corn roast for neighbors in need

Updated: 1 hour ago
It's Good Neighbor Week, but he didn't need that motivation to help others

News

St. Bernard Catholic School: School-wide quarantine in place, no in-person classes until October 5

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
In a letter obtained by Action 2 News, the school was notified Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. of a confirmed case from one of the Specials teachers.

News

Discussion: Abuse victims affected by pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
An awareness effort is underway to encourage victims to speak up

Latest News

News

Safe tips and tricks to celebrate Halloween this year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Tips and tricks to celebrate Halloween this year

News

What will trick-or-treating look like?

Updated: 1 hour ago
Safer Halloween activities are encouraged this year

News

Daily coronavirus case numbers still rising: 1,762 new cases, 8 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The state is averaging 1,614 cases a day over the past 14 days but we could turn a corner depending on Thursday's results.

News

Appleton to install 7 secure boxes to drop off absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
City officials say the new ballot boxes, the majority being installed at Fire Stations throughout the city, will be available starting Thursday.

News

“We’re here to support you:” Domestic violence, sex assault victims encouraged to seek help

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
Advocates at both Golden House and the Sexual Assault Center are encouraging more victims to come forward, even amid the pandemic, when it’s harder to get away. They say help is available, and they’ll be there for all victims.