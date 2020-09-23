Advertisement

Red Cross in urgent need of volunteers

WI Red Cross volunteers head to Oregon to help with wildfire relief
WI Red Cross volunteers head to Oregon to help with wildfire relief(NBC15)
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross says it has an urgent need for volunteers to help in states impacted by wildfires and hurricanes.

Volunteers could be needed for the next few months to help with recovery efforts.

Volunteers can help fill a number of positions, including helping people who have been evacuated from their homes and placed in shelters.

Red Cross workers help register the victims, give them food, and make sure they have what they need.

The organization has been putting up people in hotels, but rooms are getting harder to find.

The average volunteer assignment lasts about two weeks.

“We’ve put together sort of a fast track educational program for volunteers. We register them. We train them. Our goal is to get them out the door and helping as soon as possible,” says Steve Hansen, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Northeast Wisconsin.

The process takes about one month.

The Red Cross says it really needs volunteers from medical fields. That includes registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, physician’s assistants, EMTs and paramedics.

HOW TO VOLUNTEER: https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More contact tracers needed in Wisconsin

Updated: 7 hours ago
More contact tracers needed in Wisconsin

News

Man sentenced to prison in Appleton bar shooting case

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Court records show Henry Nellum, 36, will serve more than 16 years behind bars for his role in a 2017 incident, and will also serve 10 years of extended supervision..

News

Wisconsin state agencies cutting $300 million

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin state agencies are cutting $300 million, including $45 million at the University of Wisconsin System, under the most recent round of reductions Gov. Tony Evers ordered due to losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Organizers cancel Donald Driver Charity Softball doubleheader

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Any fans who would like to donate this year’s ticket money to the Donald Driver Foundation may do so, or ask for a refund for the full ticket price.

Latest News

News

Princeton woman killed during weekend fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the Princeton Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 100 block of West Main Street in Princeton just after 7 a.m.

News

UW-Green Bay bucking the coronavirus trend

Updated: 11 hours ago
UW-Green Bay bucking the coronavirus trend

News

Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

News

Police identify two found dead in Little Chute apartment

Updated: 11 hours ago
Police identify two found dead in Little Chute apartment

Education

Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Remember it’s okay to be stressed, it’s a matter of modeling emotions and using positive coping strategies that your kids can also learn from.

News

Green Bay pharmacy offers flu shot clinics

Updated: 11 hours ago
Green Bay pharmacy offers flu shot clinics