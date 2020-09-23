Red Cross in urgent need of volunteers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross says it has an urgent need for volunteers to help in states impacted by wildfires and hurricanes.

Volunteers could be needed for the next few months to help with recovery efforts.

Volunteers can help fill a number of positions, including helping people who have been evacuated from their homes and placed in shelters.

Red Cross workers help register the victims, give them food, and make sure they have what they need.

The organization has been putting up people in hotels, but rooms are getting harder to find.

The average volunteer assignment lasts about two weeks.

“We’ve put together sort of a fast track educational program for volunteers. We register them. We train them. Our goal is to get them out the door and helping as soon as possible,” says Steve Hansen, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Northeast Wisconsin.

The process takes about one month.

The Red Cross says it really needs volunteers from medical fields. That includes registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, physician’s assistants, EMTs and paramedics.

HOW TO VOLUNTEER: https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.