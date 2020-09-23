Princeton woman killed during weekend fire

PRINCETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials have identified a woman who was killed during a fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Princeton Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 100 block of West Main Street in Princeton just after 7 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home, and flames from a basement window.

According to the fire department, a police officer and a firefighter entered the front of their home on their stomachs in zero visibility after learning a woman was still inside.

The officer stayed inside until exhausted, and then passed on information to other responding crews, and the fire rescue team was able to find the woman inside once they entered.

Officials say the woman, identified as 92-year-old Joyce Des Jardins, died to fire related events, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control by about 8 a.m., and the Red Cross is helping the affected family.

Princeton fire officials say the fire was started from candle related materials, and is being listed as accidental.

