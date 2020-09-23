Advertisement

Princeton woman killed during weekend fire

Princeton fire officials say the fire was started from candle related materials, and is being listed as accidental
Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials have identified a woman who was killed during a fire early Saturday morning.

According to the Princeton Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 100 block of West Main Street in Princeton just after 7 a.m.

When they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the back of the home, and flames from a basement window.

According to the fire department, a police officer and a firefighter entered the front of their home on their stomachs in zero visibility after learning a woman was still inside.

The officer stayed inside until exhausted, and then passed on information to other responding crews, and the fire rescue team was able to find the woman inside once they entered.

Officials say the woman, identified as 92-year-old Joyce Des Jardins, died to fire related events, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control by about 8 a.m., and the Red Cross is helping the affected family.

Princeton fire officials say the fire was started from candle related materials, and is being listed as accidental.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Organizers cancel Donald Driver Charity Softball doubleheader

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Any fans who would like to donate this year’s ticket money to the Donald Driver Foundation may do so, or ask for a refund for the full ticket price.

News

UW-Green Bay bucking the coronavirus trend

Updated: 2 hours ago
UW-Green Bay bucking the coronavirus trend

News

Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

News

Police identify two found dead in Little Chute apartment

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police identify two found dead in Little Chute apartment

Latest News

Education

Dealing with stress as a parent during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Aisha Morales
Remember it’s okay to be stressed, it’s a matter of modeling emotions and using positive coping strategies that your kids can also learn from.

News

Green Bay pharmacy offers flu shot clinics

Updated: 2 hours ago
Green Bay pharmacy offers flu shot clinics

News

COVID updates for September 22

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID updates for September 22

News

Gov. Evers issues new mask order, public health emergency

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gov. Evers issues new mask order, public health emergency

News

Prevea's Dr. Rai reacts to new mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
Prevea's Dr. Rai reacts to new mask mandate

News

Parents stressed during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Parents stressed during pandemic