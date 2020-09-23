Advertisement

Packers prepare for strong Brees

Green Bay expects vintage Brees Sunday night
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Packers prepare for their first trip to New Orleans since 2014, keep in mind that there have been only twelve 5,000 yard passing seasons in NFL history. 5 of them have been authored by the man the Packers will face Sunday night, Drew Brees.

The Saints are off to a 1-1 start, and the 41-year old quarterback hasn’t looked like himself. The NFL’s all-time passing and touchdown leader is completing just 64% of his passes this year, a drop of 10% from 2019. His 472 passing yards rank just 23rd in the league. The Packers know it is buyer beware if anyone buys into the notion that Brees has lost it in his 20th season because of his low numbers through 2 games.

“This is an anomaly. That doesn’t happen very often. It is just a matter of time until he gets it rolling like we are all accustomed to (seeing),” said Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday. “I know it’s going to be a great challenge for our defense. This is one of the most consistent offenses. They are always at the top of the league. You can’t let your guard down, because as soon as you do he is going to dice you and put 45 (points) on you.”

Brees counterpart Sunday night, Aaron Rodgers, agrees. “You know you have to score points against him. He is a talented guy and has been for a long time. One of the greatest to ever do it. It is going to be a challenge for our defense.”

Linebacker Christian Kirksey leads that Packers defense in tackles; and he too is wary of the reports of Brees' demise. “Drew is still Drew. I don’t get into the news or the rumors that he has lost it and this and that. He has only played in 2 games this year. I think he’s warming up to it just like everyone else.”

INJURY NEWS: WR Davante Adams (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday and said he will see how the week goes before a decision is made about his availability Sunday night. DT Kenny Clark (groin) was the only other Packer who did not practice Wednesday.

